1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Tops $97,225.56 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $97,225.56 and approximately $332,251.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.48 or 0.06945826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,347.56 or 0.99865832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

