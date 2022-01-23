1World Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. 1World has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $5,074.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

