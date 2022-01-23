$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concentrix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Concentrix posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concentrix will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $12.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Concentrix.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,750. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concentrix (CNXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.