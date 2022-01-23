20,323 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

