$218.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $218.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $262.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $895.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $907.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $947.53 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $979.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.