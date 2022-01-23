$223.33 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report sales of $223.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $808.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

