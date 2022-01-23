$227.58 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $227.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.32 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $971.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.79 million to $973.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $953.62 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 80.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.