$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

QURE stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.