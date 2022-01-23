25,593 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

