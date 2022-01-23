$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $101.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,129. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

