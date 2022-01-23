29,923 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,067,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.