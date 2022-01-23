2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
TWOU traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 1,669,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
