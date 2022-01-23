2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 31.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 1,669,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

