$33.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $33.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.75 billion and the lowest is $32.75 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $117.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $118.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $141.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $440.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.03. The company has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

