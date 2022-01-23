33,900 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

