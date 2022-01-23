$361.26 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $361.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.26 million to $366.40 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.29 and its 200-day moving average is $283.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

