390,196 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of The Container Store Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

