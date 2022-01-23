$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

