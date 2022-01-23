$410.46 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $410.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.10 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

