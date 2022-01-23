$439.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $439.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $436.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

