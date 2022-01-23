4,473 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

