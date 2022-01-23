$45.06 Million in Sales Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce sales of $45.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $90.00 million. Chimerix posted sales of $1.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $478.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $3,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

