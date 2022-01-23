$496.40 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $496.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

