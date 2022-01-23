$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $219.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.17 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $252.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

