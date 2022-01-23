$535.32 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $535.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.75 million to $546.88 million. Air Lease reported sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

