5,679 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $284.03 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

