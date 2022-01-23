5,972 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $227.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

