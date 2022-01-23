6,040 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.52. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

