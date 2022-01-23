$642.33 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $642.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $104.80 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $142.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

