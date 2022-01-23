$7.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.76 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $30.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $30.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

