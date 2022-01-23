$7.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.76 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $30.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $30.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
