70,400 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 564,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

