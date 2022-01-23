$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $735.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.20 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 209,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.22 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.