7,859 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

VIS stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

