$8.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to report $8.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

