$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $8.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

