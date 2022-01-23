81,137 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,137 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 692,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.