8PAY Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $281,175.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.64 or 0.06933818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.41 or 0.99784598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

