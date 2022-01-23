$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.24 million and the highest is $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.
HALL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
