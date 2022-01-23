$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.24 million and the highest is $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

HALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

HALL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.