$962.09 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $962.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $288.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

