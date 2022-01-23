9,731 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $116.13 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.