A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $76.82. 1,516,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

