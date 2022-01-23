Aave Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Aave has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $261.73 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $148.97 or 0.00423755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,758 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

