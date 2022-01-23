Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 591,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 189,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

