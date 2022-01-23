Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Achain has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $601,617.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00261040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

