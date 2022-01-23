Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 247,146 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 247,146 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.54 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

