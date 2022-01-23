Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 372 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL opened at $324.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.48 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.