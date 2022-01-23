Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 935 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

