Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.80. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

