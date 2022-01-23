Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $64.34 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

