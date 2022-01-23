Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $203,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 199,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

