Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.69 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 165.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 52.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,772,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after buying an additional 250,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

